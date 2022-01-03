BBC News

Woman in suspected spiking while celebrating new year

Police said "we are carrying out detailed enquiries to establish exactly what happened"

A 20-year-old woman is believed to have been spiked while out celebrating the new year in a Swindon club.

Police said they received a "report of an incident at the Tree nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning".

The woman reported feeling unwell at around 02:50 GMT then found what "appeared to be" a needle mark in her leg and was taken to hospital "as a precaution".

Officers are checking CCTV and the woman is waiting for test results.

Wiltshire Police is encouraging anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking, or witnessed it, to get in touch.

