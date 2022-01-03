Wiltshire Digital Drive: Call for old tech to be refurbished and donated
- Published
An awareness day aimed at getting people online and reducing the amount of technology going to landfill is launching in Wiltshire.
Donate Your Digital Day, run by Wiltshire Digital Drive, refurbishes and recycles tech to gift back to schools and the community for free.
A spokesperson said: "By giving it to us, not only will the device help another member of our community, but it will also stop it going to landfill."
The awareness day is on the 7 January.
Natalie Sherman, co-director at Wiltshire Digital Drive, said they are "so excited" to raise awareness.
'Immeasurable impact'
"With many people receiving new laptops and tablets for Christmas, or having treated themselves in the Black Friday or Boxing Day sales, now is the perfect time to let us have your old tech."
She added: "Giving a laptop you no longer need can have an immeasurable impact on someone's life… the compassion I've seen over the last 12 months in support of this ideal has been eye opening and moving."
Over the last year the Community Interest Company said they have given more than 1,000 school children, families, and organisations a laptop or computer.
Drop-off points are available across Wiltshire and can be found on the website.
