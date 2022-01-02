Lacock hunt clashes: Wiltshire Police identify three men
- Published
Police investigating violent clashes at an annual hunt have identified three men that were being sought in connection with the disorder.
Scuffles broke out between hunt supporters and anti-hunt protesters at the Avon Vale Hunt meet in the village of Lacock in Wiltshire on 27 December.
Wiltshire Police wanted to identify three men, having previously held three others on suspicion of affray.
A force spokesman said the men had now been identified.
He said the three men who were originally arrested have been released under investigation.
Complaints about the conduct of officers policing the event have been made to the Office of the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.