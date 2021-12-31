Arrest after violence at Lacock Boxing Day hunt
A man has been arrested in connection with violence which broke out during a Boxing Day hunt.
Members of the Avon Vale Hunt clashed with protesters in Lacock, Wiltshire, as it passed through the village on Monday morning.
Punches were thrown as the two groups met outside The Red Lion pub.
A man aged in his 30s, from Westbury, who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released under investigation, Wiltshire Police said.
In a statement the force added: "We have received a number of calls from members of the public with information in relation to the incident.
"We'd urge anyone who was present who may have information which could help our inquiries to get in touch, as well as anyone who may have their own footage of the incident."
The news emerged shortly after the Office of the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said it was assessing complaints about police conduct at the hunt.