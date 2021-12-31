Teenager stabbed in Swindon town centre disorder
- Published
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Swindon town centre.
Police said a public "disorder involving a number of youths" broke out outside the Foot Asylum shop in Canal Walk just after 15:30 GMT on Thursday.
The teenager was taken to hospital for a suspected knife wound after the attack near the JD Sports shop in the same street.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A woman, in her 60s, also received minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment, police said.
Wiltshire Police launched a witness appeal on Friday, calling for anyone who may have recorded footage of the disorder to come forward.