Man charged with murder after motorcyclist dies in Wiltshire
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist died on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Touran near the Wyndham Arms in Dinton, Wiltshire.
The rider, 43, and from Amesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to be carried out.
Paul Barrett, 42, of White Road, Mere, was charged with murder and is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
