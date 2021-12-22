Lorry driver fined for driving with three skips stacked on each other
A driver has been fined more than £800 after stacking three skips on top of each other before driving on a motorway.
A member of the public spotted the vehicle on the M4 in Wiltshire on Saturday and called police.
Officers caught up with the "dangerously-loaded" skip lorry at Leigh Delamere services.
The driver was fined over the dangerous load, having no MOT and no driver's card. The vehicle was seized.
Sgt Will Ayres said: "Thanks to this eagle-eyed member of the public we were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the driver and carry out the necessary checks.
"It is clear that this situation posed a real risk to other road users and we are just grateful that we were able to intervene before serious harm was caused.
"Anyone who drives these types of vehicles has a duty to ensure their load is road-worthy and there are strict rules they need to be following to ensure they are operating in a safe way."
