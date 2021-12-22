Covid support not enough say West hospitality bosses
Hospitality businesses have said the government's latest support package will not help them survive a difficult Christmas period.
The Treasury has announced a series of measures including one-off grants of £6,000 per premises for hospitality and leisure businesses.
But many in the West say the funding may not be enough.
One brewery director said the government's messaging around Covid-19 had "decimated" trade.
Andrew Murray, director of independent brewers the Twisted Brewing Company in Westbury, Wiltshire, said he was concerned about how his business would fare over the next two months.
"Ordinarily trade has a downturn in January/February post-Christmas, and normally our Christmas trade would take us through and see us through that," he said
"Unfortunately, we've seen our trade decimated this week and last week and we're certainly not expecting anything next week, so the last few weeks of Christmas trade have been decimated by what the government have said or not said really."
He added that trade was 60% lower than expected takings in a normal December and that the firm was trying to "pivot to supplying people direct" as they had during the lockdowns.
But changes caused by Omicron had taken him by surprise as he had not prepared to change his entire business model "without any financial support from the government".
He said that the Treasury support would be "very welcome" but added that he doubted if this would include suppliers to the hospitality industry and that they would therefore face "a long cold winter".
'Is it enough? Probably not'
Sam Holliday, from the Bristol and West Federation of Small Business, said it was "good news" that the government had recognised the challenges businesses faced.
"We know that a lot of businesses will benefit from this. Is it enough? Probably not. Will it get to all the businesses that need it? Definitely not.
"But it's certainly a step in the right direction."
One pub manager in Gloucestershire said a lack of certainty remained an issue.
Ed Anderson, who runs Cheltenham pubs the Railway, The Swan and The Vine, said: "It's just not really possible to plan at the moment is it?
"We're looking after the guests that we have and the pubs are still very nice. We're hoping for the best but we'll just have to wait and see where we are led."