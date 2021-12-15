Swindon PC sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman
A police officer has been sacked for having an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he met on duty.
PC Darren Thorn, 44, who worked in Swindon, admitted four charges at Reading Crown Court last month in connection to the sexual relationship.
On Tuesday he was sacked without notice by Wiltshire Police following a gross misconduct hearing.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said Mr Thorn had "betrayed the trust invested in him by the public".
"PC Thorn significantly abused his position as a police officer by making contact with a vulnerable woman he met on duty and then going on to pursue a sexual relationship with her," Mr Mills added.
The misconduct hearing considered six counts of gross misconduct which related to a period of time between June 2016 and June 2018.
The gross misconduct charges included accessing police computer systems in order to obtain personal data and passing on confidential policing information.
'Sustained, flagrant breach'
All six counts were found to be proven and Mr Thorn was dismissed with immediate effect.
Mr Mills said: "His [Mr Thorn's] actions were not only illegal, but were a consistent and sustained flagrant breach of the standards the police service and the public rightly expect of those who serve in the office of police constable.
"There is no place in the police service for individuals such as former officer PC Thorn and his actions have harmed trust and confidence in policing, whilst undermining the work of the exceptionally committed members of our organisation who strive to provide an outstanding service to the communities they serve."
On 29 November Mr Thorn, who now lives in Devon, pleaded guilty to one charge of corruption, two charges of computer misuse and one charge of misconduct in a public office.
He will be sentenced in February.
