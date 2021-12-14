Swindon suspect drove wrong way on M4 fleeing police
- Published
A man has been arrested after performing a u-turn on the motorway to get away from police.
The 21-year-old from Swindon drove against the flow of traffic near junction 15 on the M4 on Monday.
Because of the risk he posed to other drivers, a tactical manoeuvre was used to bring the car to a stop at about 20:50 GMT, police said.
Sgt Will Ayres of Wiltshire Police said it was "incredibly fortunate that nobody was hurt".
"Not only did the driver flee officers when he had been asked to pull over, but during his attempts to evade us, he turned against the flow of traffic and was driving the wrong way on a busy, dark motorway, posing an enormous risk to other motorists," he added.
The driver initially stopped when directed by police but then accelerated away before carrying out a u-turn.
Officers found suspected drugs and three mobile phones, and the man was also found to be wanted in connection with other crimes.
He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, aggravated burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.
He is in custody at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk