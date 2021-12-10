Swindon: Machete-carrying Class A drug dealer jailed
A machete-carrying Class A drug dealer has been jailed for almost six years.
Jay Lucas, 23, was handed a 35-month sentence for playing a "significant role" in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Swindon.
Lucas, of Darnley Close, Walcot, also admitted having a machete in a public place at Swindon Court Court on Friday.
PC Craig Head, from Wiltshire Police, said the confiscated drugs could have caused "significant harm to our communities".
The officer is part of the force's Operation Fortitude unit which was set up to tackle serious and high-profile crime across the county.
'Protect vulnerable people'
PC Head explained that Lucas "played a significant role in supplying Class A drugs to vulnerable users in Swindon".
In total, Lucas pleaded guilty to four offences including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as possessing a machete in a public place.
The court was told that in October 2019 he was caught with the machete and cannabis.
Then on 18 December 2021 he was caught at an address in Whitbourne Avenue and seen to attempt to discard a package which contained 49 individual packages of Class A drugs.
Later searches at the address and located a rucksack belonging to Lucas which contained crack and heroin.
Lucas was also found in possession of nearly £600 cash and two mobile phones.
Analysis of the phones showed Lucas had been involved in drug supply in the area since May 2020.