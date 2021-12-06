M4 crash: Pile-up closes eastbound carriageway between junction 17 and 18
A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the M4 in Wiltshire.
It happened just after 20:00 GMT on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 18 for Bath and junction 17 for Cirencester, which has since closed.
The BBC understands there were no serious injuries and drivers have been diverted off the motorway onto the A46.
Police, ambulances and fire crews were likely to remain at the scene for the next few hours, the National Highways warned.
