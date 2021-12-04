Heroic Canadian spitfire pilot honoured with blue plaque
A plaque has been unveiled to honour a World War Two pilot who died in a plane crash while steering the aircraft away from people on the ground.
Norman Barbeau's spitfire struck a petrol tanker on take off from Minchinhampton Airfield and crashed in Stratton St Margaret, Swindon, in 1941.
The 20-year-old Canadian died when he struck a tree, but he avoided anyone else being killed.
The plaque has been placed at the site of the crash at 179 Ermin Street.
Susan Kidd, from Wroughton, is a relative of Sgt Barbeau and said it was an honour to represent the family at the unveiling, with Canadian relatives unable to attend due to the pandemic.
"The family are quite honoured that Norman is being remembered in this way," she said.
"One of Norman's brothers and a British man called Tony Carter were the instigators in researching the crash.
"He was only 20, he was a sergeant flying the spitfire on his own. He lost control and crashed into Ermin Street and the tree caught fire. The locals put it out and the tree still stands today," she said.
Sgt Barbeau, from Montreal, served in the Royal Canadian Air Force and was one of six boys in his family, with four of them serving during World War Two.
A memorial garden and bench already commemorate his bravery, with the blue plaque added on the 80th anniversary of the crash.
Parish councillor Roger Smith said it was an act that the community would never forget.
"It is a big anniversary so we had a think about how to commemorate it and had pressure from residents to do something.
"It's time that Stratton St Margaret had its first blue plaque. I'm hoping this will be the first of many."
