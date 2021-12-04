Marlborough: Tribute to devoted family man who died in crash
- Published
The wife of a man who died in a road crash has paid tribute to her "hero, soulmate and best friend".
James Dixey was a passenger in a car involved in a three-vehicle crash on the A346 at Burbage, near Marlborough, Wiltshire, at 06:15 GMT on 1 December.
His wife Kay said her husband, known as Jim, was devoted to his family.
"Jim would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat and was a real family-orientated man," said the family in a statement.
"He loved watching the rugby, fishing with his grandchildren and playing snooker with his brother.
"He will be sorely missed by his large family," they added.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash and Wiltshire Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
