Man who ran meat operation from Wiltshire car wash jailed
- Published
A man who ran a meat supply operation from a filthy hand-car wash has been jailed for 10 months.
Gent Jakupi, 40, of New Park Street, Devizes, admitted 39 food hygiene offences at Swindon Crown Court.
Conditions at the illegal meat cutting operation were described by the local food hygiene team as some of the "most shocking" they had ever seen.
Joints of beef and Lamb were cut up in the premises surrounded by oil and dog waste.
Jakupi pleaded guilty to the offences following an investigation by environmental health officers from Wiltshire Council's Food and Safety team.
The team raided car washes on New Park Street in Devizes and on Andover Road in Ludgershall in October and November 2020.
The serious hygiene breaches led to an emergency closures of the locations and a national food alert was also issued by the Food Standards Agency, to warn that meat that had been supplied was unfit for consumption.
About 2.7 tonnes of beef and lamb was confiscated and later destroyed.
It is estimated during the period from January to November 2020, Jakupi profited £150,000 from meat trading, the court heard.
Wiltshire Council said the "filthy conditions found and the illicit manner of the meat cutting activity were some of the most shocking ever encountered by the senior officer leading the investigation".
Cabinet member for public health and protection Ashley O'Neill added: "The conditions found at both addresses were shocking to our officers and will have put those who bought meat from this man at risk.
"This was a widespread meat distribution operation across the country."
Mr O'Neill added he hoped the sentencing would show that "this type of illegal and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated".
