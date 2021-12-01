The A346 is shut near Marlborough following 'serious' collision
Road closures are in place after a "serious collision" involving three vehicles.
Emergency services were called to the A346 at Burbage in Wiltshire shortly after 06:15 GMT.
The road has been closed at the junction with the A4 near Marlborough and also at the A338 roundabout in Burbage.
Wiltshire Police said the closures are likely to remain in place "for some time" for investigation work.
The force has also asked anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of it to get in contact.
