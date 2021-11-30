Samurai sword handed in during Wiltshire knife amnesty
A samurai sword, knuckle dusters and a large ceremonial sword are among items that have been collected during a knife amnesty in Wiltshire.
In total, 450 items were placed in 13 bins across the county during the two week campaign.
Officers said the operation had been "very successful".
Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: "Removing just one knife that could maim or kill from is to be applauded."
