Swindon driver who led police on high-speed chase jailed
- Published
An uninsured driver who led police on a high-speed chase through Swindon has been jailed for a year.
Keiron Barlow fled officers in November last year after they received reports of him brandishing a knife in public.
The 25-year-old hit speeds of 70mph and narrowly avoided head-on collisions before he crashed after driving down a dead end road.
Barlow, no fixed abode, was sentenced on five charges at Swindon Crown Court on Monday.
'Considerable concern'
PC James Salmond, of Wiltshire Police's roads policing unit, said that Barlow's actions "caused considerable concern to the wider public" both with his driving and "flagrant use of a knife".
"Thankfully, no member of the public came to harm as a result of his actions considering the speeds he was driving at on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit," he added.
The chase began when officers spotted Barlow in a Ford Focus on Swindon Road shortly after midnight on 11 November 2020.
They attended after receiving reports of a man brandishing a knife.
Barlow took off at speed before turning onto Bridgend Road where he continued to break the speed limit.
Despite attempts to stop him, Barlow continued to drive up the wrong side of Cirencester Way, a dual carriageway, narrowly missing vehicles coming in the other direction.
The pursuit came to an end on Duchess Way before Barlow jumped out of the moving car and got trapped between the vehicle and a fence, resulting in him loosing part of his thumb on his right hand.
He attended hospital where he refused to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.
A search of Barlow's car revealed a knife in the driver's door pocket.
Barlow admitted the offences at an earlier hearing in August and was sentenced on Monday.
He was jailed for nine months for dangerous driving and received a further three-month sentence for having a knife in a public place.
He was also banned from driving for 27 months and will have to take an extended test to gain a licence.
