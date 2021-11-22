Devizes recycling centre fire extinguished
- Published
Firefighters have extinguished the remnants of a fire that broke out at a private recycling centre.
The fire was spotted at about 23:00 GMT on 17 November in Stert, near Devizes in Wiltshire, and crews from five fire stations were called to help.
It took more than three days to extinguish the main fire at the site operated by Grist Environmental.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the cause of the fire was unknown but thanked the public for their patience.
Temporary traffic lights on the A342 have also been removed.
Group manager Dave Adamson said: "Our thanks go to local people for their patience while we tackled this fire, as we know the smoke was an issue for many in the immediate vicinity.
He added: "Fires of this type are not unusual, so we now have a Waste Fire Tactical Advisor within the Service, who has received training through the National Fire Chiefs Council and Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.
"We are also exploring a memorandum of understanding with Grist Environmental, who have offered support to future incidents within our service area, following the successful use of their heavy plant and operators during this fire."
