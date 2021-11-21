Salisbury crash: Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash
A motorcyclist who sustained head and back injuries in a crash has died.
The man in his 20s, from Salisbury, is believed to have lost control while riding on the A36 Churchill Way East in the city at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital in Southampton but died later the same day.
The road was closed for nine hours following the collision. Wiltshire Police has asked witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
