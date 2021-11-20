Swindon Hindu Temple: Images released after break-ins
Police investigating a series of break-ins at a Hindu temple have released images of men they wish to identify.
Swindon Hindu Temple has been vandalised several times this year, with altars damaged and money stolen.
The latest break-in occurred on 31 October when cabling and pipes were removed, Wiltshire Police said.
"We believe the building is now being targeted by offenders attempting to steal scrap metal," Det Con Helen Carrick added.
The temple on Darby Road was broken into and vandalised at least six times between May and October.
It was closed by Swindon Borough Council last month with the council saying extensive damage caused by break-ins had left the building unfit for occupation.
The most recent incident saw intruders cut padlocks and force shutters on the building to gain access between 19:20 and 21:00 BST on 31 October.
"This incident is the latest in a series of burglaries at the location in recent months," Det Con Carrick said.
"Local officers have increased visibility patrols in the area and as part of our enquiries we now have some CCTV images of people we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation."
