Lee Turner: Youth remanded over Swindon stabbing

Published
Image source, Wiltshire Police
Lee Turner, from Park North in Swindon, died on 10 October

A 17-year-old youth has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed on a playing field.

Lee Turner, 33, was attacked on The Venney in the Pinehurst area of Swindon, Wiltshire on 10 October and died.

In a hearing at Bristol Crown Court earlier the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied murder.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and a date was set for a murder trial on 11 April 2022.

