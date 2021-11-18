Jonathon Seed: PCC accused of false declaration to stand trial
- Published
The former police and crime commissioner for Wiltshire will stand trial for allegedly making a false declaration in his nomination papers.
Conservative Jonathon Seed, 63, won the vote in May but withdrew after a historical driving conviction came to light.
He appeared at Oxford Crown Court and denied a single charge of making a false statement.
Judge Ian Pringle QC listed Seed's trial for 18 July 2022.
Mr Seed, a Wiltshire councillor living in Chittoe Heath, Bromham, won with a combined total of 47% of the vote.
Thames Valley Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the election and passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.
A by-election was held for the post in August and Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected.
