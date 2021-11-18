Dawn Sturgess public inquiry to be held into Novichok death
- Published
A public inquiry will be held into the death of Dawn Sturgess who was poisoned by Novichok in Amesbury, Wiltshire, the home secretary says.
Priti Patel said Ms Sturgess's inquest could be converted into a public inquiry to examine any Russian involvement in her death in 2018.
Ms Patel said she hoped the inquiry would "bring comfort" to the family.
Ms Sturgess, 44, died after she and her partner, Charlie Rowley, came into contact with the deadly nerve agent.
They became seriously ill due to contact with Novichok on a discarded perfume bottle and she died in hospital on 8 July.
Her death followed the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia, and ex-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year when members of a Russian military intelligence squad were believed to have smeared Novichok on Mr Skripal's door handle.
All three survived, as did Mr Rowley.
In her letter to coroner Baroness Heather Hallett, Ms Patel wrote: "I am mindful of the time that has already passed since Ms Sturgess' death and her family's understandable wish for the investigation to be completed as soon as the circumstances of a highly complex and sensitive investigation allow.
"I support your view that the inquiry should be timely and hope that a proportionate, independent investigation will allow that to be met."
She said of Ms Sturgess' family: "I hope this inquiry will bring comfort to them through a greater understanding of the circumstances of Ms Sturgess' death and recognise the bravery and resilience of those who responded."