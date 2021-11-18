Devizes fire: Crews tackle huge blaze at recycling centre
- Published
Firefighters are dealing with a major blaze at a recycling centre.
The fire broke out overnight at the centre in Stert, near Devizes in Wiltshire, and crews from five fire stations are at the scene.
People living nearby have been told to keep their windows closed due to the level of smoke in the area.
Devizes Fire Station said on social media that crews were likely to remain at the site for the rest of the day.
Fire appliances from Calne, Pewsey, Royal Wootton Bassett and Trowbridge were called to the scene of the fire, near the Fox and Hounds pub, as well as local crews from Devizes.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.