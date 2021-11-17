Man, 76, arrested over body find at Wroughton house
- Published
A 76-year-old man has been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body.
Officers were called to a property on Lancaster Road in Wroughton, south of Swindon, just after 13:45 GMT on Tuesday,
The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered. Her death is being treated as unexplained, Wiltshire Police said.
A spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the local community that there is no risk to the wider public." The woman's family have been informed.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out later.
The arrested man has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
