Swindon volunteer hub set up 'to save' town centre after Covid
By Sophie Hodgetts
BBC News
- Published
Months of lockdown combined with years of growth in online shopping have taken their toll on town centres across the country.
In Swindon, Dorothy Perkins, The Body Shop, Topshop, Warehouse, Debenhams, Next, Miss Selfridge and River Island have pulled out, among others.
House of Fraser also opened to customers for the last time earlier this week.
In response to seeing their town centre deserted, a group of volunteers have pulled together to open a new community centre, called the Swindon Hub.
Located where River Island once was, the new community centre will host events and exhibitions focusing on social inequality, economic decline and environmental crisis, as well as welcoming shoppers to its café and retail area.
"Lots of people are saying this is what Swindon needs, partly for the town centre itself, but partly for people who are feeling like they want to give back," Jol Rose, one of the volunteers who founded the hub, said.
'Creative use'
"The hub alone isn't going to solve the problem, but we hope to show some creative and community use of these empty buildings."
Jol is aware of the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on people's mental health, and hopes the hub will "give people a reason to come out and to connect".
"We're just a group of volunteers who put it together from nothing, so we're really keen if anyone wants to help out," he said.
"We're trying to make it a centre that's going to be for the community, by the community."
Fiona Boyd is the pyrographer and crocheter behind Dilly's Designs, one of four small businesses selling their goods at the Swindon Hub.
"I'm not very good at putting myself out there," the stay-at-home mum said.
"But it's good for me because it gets me out of the house and gives me something to do."
As someone who has lived in Swindon all her life, Fiona is pleased that the town's "sad" centre is being refreshed.
"I'm pretty sure there's more empty shops than there are actual shops now, but I'm a big believer in supporting local and buying local where you can," she said.
"It's all based around community.
"I just think it'll be a good little thing for Swindon if people can visit it [the Swindon Hub] and show their support."
Libby Baker recently travelled back to Swindon from university in Manchester, and with the likes of the Trafford Centre available to her up north, she says "there's not really much going for" her hometown's shopping district.
"They need to put more money into it definitely," the journalism student said.
Still, the opening of the Swindon Hub seems to be providing a new incentive for shoppers like Libby to return to The Parade.
"It's probably one of the better things the town centre does have," she said.
"There's not a lot of small businesses in the town centre, there's more in Old Town or on Bassett High Street.
"It's good because it gives something different at the end of the day."
