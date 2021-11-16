Salisbury train crash: Services fully resume two weeks on
- Published
A railway line which has been closed for more than two weeks following a train crash has reopened.
Commuters and residents have faced major disruption since two trains collided on the approach to Fisherton Tunnel near Salisbury on 31 October.
Repairs and safety checks have now been completed, allowing a full service to resume on Tuesday morning.
Mayor of Salisbury Caroline Corbin said it was nice for everyone to get back to normality.
None of the 92 passengers were seriously hurt in the crash but train driver Robin Tandy, 74, suffered "life-changing" injuries.
The line was closed for 16 days to allow rail authorities to investigate, remove the damaged carriages and repair tracks.
Almost 1,500 sleepers have been replaced, around 1,000 yards of new track has been laid and signalling equipment and points have been repaired.
Ms Corbin praised the community for its response on the night of the crash
She said: "Staff at the station were amazing, even if they weren't on shift they went to help.
"Residents in neighbouring roads came with blankets to the track and staff at the hospital also offered to come in when not on their shifts. What an amazing community we have.
"We all realise how lucky we were and when I went to the site on the Monday it brought it to front of my mind that we were so lucky. We'll get over it, it's part of our history and we'll move on."
Investigators are still looking into the circumstances that led to the collision between the South Western Railway (SWR) train running from London to Honiton, in Devon, and a Great Western Railway (GWR) service travelling from Southampton to Cardiff.
Both trains had passed a Y-shaped junction, close to the entrance of the tunnel, prior to the crash.
The SWR train went through a red stop signal before striking the GWR service. Investigators said "low adhesion" may have caused it to slip through.
Both trains derailed and travelled into the tunnel before coming to a standstill, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said.
SWR driver Mr Tandy was praised by the operator for "acting impeccably" to keep passengers safe.
Managing director Claire Mann said Mr Tandy was being looked after very well in hospital and it was hoped he would make a full recovery.
She said: "We cant pre-empt what the investigation will conclude but the initial findings showed low rail adhesion, so the contact between the rail and the wheel was difficult on this day.
"So before reopening today there have been some extra water-jetting and leaf-busting trains that Network Rail have run to ensure that it's as safe as possible."
