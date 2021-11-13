Swindon Oasis: Leisure centre dome could be demolished
A 1970s leisure centre dome could be demolished as part of new redevelopment plans.
Severn Capital, which has a 99 year-lease on Swindon's Oasis dome which shut in 2020, plans to knock down the structure and replace it.
It said the pool and slides would be kept and that a firm had already been lined up to run the new-look site.
An application to make the dome a listed building by those opposed to the plans is currently being considered.
The proposals for the rebuild include a large, glazed drum design, topped with a green, solar roof.
Managing director at Seven Capital Angus Michie said the rebuild was essential to making the centre more energy efficient and affordable.
"All the measures we are proposing would effectively lead to better functionality and lower running costs of the Oasis, which in turn will make it more sustainable long-term and importantly, cheaper for users", he said.
Campaigners trying to save the centre said the new plans resembled "a destruction" of its history.
The application to Historic England to list the building does not affect the proposals from going ahead, but if it is listed, Seven Capital will need to get another specific planning consent.
Oasis, which first opened in 1976, was shut in October 2020, after operator GLL claimed it was unviable.
Leader of Swindon Borough Council, David Renard, has backed the designs, praising Seven Capital's investment commitment.
"The current building has a number of issues and is hugely energy inefficient and with the council committing itself to a carbon neutral target by 2030, we need to ensure the Oasis has both a green and sustainable future," he said.
Council planners will consider the bid in due course.
