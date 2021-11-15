WorkFit helps people with Down's syndrome find jobs
A scheme helping people with Down's syndrome to find work is encouraging employers to focus on people's abilities rather than their disability.
WorkFit, based in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, trains employers to support people and hire them for voluntary or paid work.
Todd Scanlon, 32 from Swindon, was helped by WorkFit when he started working for Coles Scaffolding.
His manager, Martyn Coles, said: "He's a great employee."
Mr Scanlon started working on a trial basis for Coles Scaffolding three years ago during which time he was made a permanent member of staff and the company adopted a new slogan, "no stigma here".
Mr Coles said: "He's never late, never has time off. Always punctual. Always polite with everyone, so as an employer what more would you want?
"If you can give someone a helping hand in life then your job's done isn't it?"
Mr Scanlon has since won a national award after receiving the most public votes for "best apprentice" at the On The Tools Awards in 2019.
His employer was signed up with WorkFit to provide opportunities to those with Down's syndrome.
The scheme has appointed a new employment officer to encourage more businesses and candidates to sign up.
As liaison officer for the Swindon Down's syndrome Group, Roy Perrett, a retired police control room manager, will dedicate his time to providing local knowledge and on the spot support to employers and candidates looking for work.
"Only 5.1% of people with a learning disability are actually in employment so it really demonstrates that we have got a lot of work to do," he said.
"We're reaching out to employers to create those opportunities for work, but also to try and engage with our parents and candidates to encourage them to give it a go."
Mr Perrett, 61, from Devizes, was inspired to take on the role after his brother, Craig, who was disabled, died in 2019.
"I had a severely disabled younger brother, who was an absolute joy," he said.
"My attitude has always been to focus on ability not disability, on what people can do, instead of what they can't do, and I will bring this ethos to my new WorkFit role."
Mr Perrett is seeking to engage with local businesses who may be interested in providing an opportunity for someone who has Down's syndrome.
