Salisbury train crash: Services to fully resume from Tuesday
Services affected by the Salisbury train crash are set to fully resume on Tuesday, Network Rail has said.
Two trains collided on the approach to Fisherton Tunnel near the Wiltshire city on 31 October.
The crash caused major disruption across the South West at the time and closures continue to affect passengers.
Following the accident, the tunnel was closed to allow rail authorities to investigate, remove the damaged carriages and repair the tracks.
The work is due to be completed by Tuesday, one day earlier that it had previously planned, ending weeks of delays, Network Rail said.
Investigators have been piecing together the exact circumstances that led to the collision between a South Western Railway (SWR) train running from London to Honiton, in Devon, and a Great Western Railway (GWR) service travelling from Southampton to Cardiff.
Both trains had passed a Y-shaped junction, close to the entrance of the tunnel, prior to the crash.
The SWR train went through a red stop signal before striking the GWR service and investigators said "low adhesion" may have caused it to slip through.
The driver of the SWR train Robin Tandy, 74, suffered "life-changing" injuries in the crash.
A total of 14 passengers out of the 92 on board required hospital treatment, though none were seriously injured.