Wiltshire's Porton Down balloted for strike over pay
- Published
Workers at a military laboratory that has been vital to the testing of Covid-19 vaccines are set to balloted for strike action.
Members of the Prospect union working at Porton Down in Wiltshire will start voting on Friday following long-running dispute over pay.
If a strike were to take place it would be the first at the laboratory.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they valued their staff and were aware of the ballot.
The union had described a 2% pay rise offered as "derisory".
The dispute also involves union members across two other sites of the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) including Portsdown West in Fareham, Hampshire, and Fort Halstead in Sevenoaks, Kent.
'Threat to security'
Prospect said morale was at an all-time low with staff considering opportunities elsewhere.
Garry Graham, Prospect deputy general secretary, said: "Prospect members at DSTL play a vital role in maintaining national security.
"This is not expertise that can easily be replaced - losing it could constitute a threat to the future security of our nation.
"Government and DSTL need to start recognising the huge contribution of the experts it employs and start rewarding them accordingly."
Its workers were central to the response to the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.
Prospect claims DSTL staff are paid significantly less than their Ministry of Defence counterparts, describing it as a "damaging gap".
An MoD spokesperson said: "Our DSTL employees are highly skilled and carry out specialist work critical to national security. We value all our staff and work hard to ensure they receive salaries and benefits befitting of their contribution".