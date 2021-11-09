Trowbridge men in court charged with attempted murder
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
Michael McDonagh, 32, and John McDonagh, 21, pleaded not guilty to the offence when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
Both men are accused of being involved in a serious assault at Southwick Sports and Social Club in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, on 29 September.
They also denied possession of an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
During the appearance, Mr McDonagh, of Henleaze Road, Bristol, and Mr McDonagh, of Shortwood Road, Pucklechurch, were given a provisional trial date of 29 March, 2022.
A third man, aged 29, was also arrested as part of the investigation and has been released on bail while enquiries continue, police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk