Swindon sex attack: Man assaulted in alleyway
A man was the victim of a "serious sexual assault" in Swindon.
Wiltshire Police said he was attacked between 20:00 and 20:30 GMT on Friday in the town's Railway Village.
The force said it would like to hear from anyone who was near an alleyway running parallel to Emlyn Square - from Oxford Street to London Street - at the relevant time.
A spokesman said: "If you know anything about this incident or were nearby at the time please contact us."
