Swindon: Man suffers broken leg in 'unprovoked attack'
- Published
A man has suffered a broken leg during an "unprovoked attack" in Swindon.
The victim, in his 50s, needed surgery after a "violent confrontation" with three men in the Old Town part of the town.
Wiltshire Police said they wanted to speak to several witnesses who are believed to have seen the attack.
Det Con Emma Rossiter said: "We will not tolerate violence of this nature on our streets."
The man was attacked in the alleyway that runs between Hoopers Place and Wood Street, known as Michaels Walk, between 11:50BST on October 23 and 12.15BST on 24 October 24, police said.
'Large number' of witnesses
Det Con Rossiter said: "This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked attack which has left a man with a broken leg.
"We understand there were a large number of witnesses to the assault and we are really keen to speak to these people as part of our investigation."
The victim, from Somerset, was taken to Great Western Hospital after the assault.
Wiltshire Police said two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue, the force said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk