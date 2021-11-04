Neo-Nazi accused shared Jo Cox murder tweets, court told
- Published
A man accused of co-founding a banned neo-Nazi group shared a tweet by a convicted anti-Semite which celebrated the murder of MP Jo Cox, a court heard.
Ben Raymond retweeted Garron Helm's post of a newspaper's front page reporting the Labour MP's death in 2016 and said "everything is going to plan".
Helm was jailed in 2014 for racially abusing then Labour MP Luciana Berger.
Mr Raymond, 32, of Swindon, Wiltshire, denies seven terror charges at Bristol Crown Court.
The tweet was posted days after Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox in her Batley and Spen constituency on June 16.
Mair, currently serving a whole-life term for her murder, launched his attack shortly before the EU Referendum.
The Sunday Mirror ran a story days after the MP's death claiming it may have swung the vote in favour of the Remain vote.
'Lie without consequence'
Its headline said: "Tragic Jo's death sparks poll surge."
Helm quoted this and wrote: "Everything is going according to plan #Brexit #JoCox #FalseFlag."
The court was told Mr Raymond retweeted it, adding: "Who needs to stage a false flag when you can just lie without consequence?"
He is accused of setting up National Action in 2013 to wage a "white Jihad" and race war in Britain.
Mr Raymond later became its propaganda chief and was likened to the Third Reich's Joseph Goebbels, his trial previously heard.
On the day of Ms Cox's murder, one of the group's social media accounts praised Mair and said: "Only 649 MPs to go #WhiteJihad #ChurchillAkbar #BritainFirst #NationalAction #DayofTheRope."
The court has heard Mr Raymond was also linked to other convicted neo-Nazis such as Jack Renshaw.
Renshaw is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper in 2017.
Raymond denies membership of a proscribed organisation contrary and six counts of possessing a document or record of use to a terrorist.
The trial continues.