Teen army officer's crash death 'absolutely tragic'
- Published
The family of a teenage army officer killed in a crash with her fiancé have said they are"heartbroken by the loss".
Courtney Jennings, 18, died after the car she was in hit a tree on Perham Down Road in Tidworth, Wiltshire, at 22:00 BST on 29 October.
She was serving with the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in Tidworth.
Her family said she had an "infectious laugh" and had made everyone proud following her dreams in the army.
Her partner Jack Paolucci, 19, from Birmingham, also died at the scene.
In a statement, her family, from Staffordshire, said she "lost her life far too soon".
'Brightest smile'
"No parent should ever find themselves in this situation, but through all our heartache we have the memories of our daughter that will forever keep our hearts bright," they said.
"She has the brightest smile and infectious laugh. She was selfless with the kindest heart and was extremely close to her family."
Courtney left home at 16 to join Harrogate Foundation college to "achieve her dreams" of joining the army.
"It is absolutely tragic, and we will forever miss our angel," they added.
Two passengers remain in hospital. One, a 27-year-old man, is in a stable but critical condition.
The other two passengers in the Renault Clio were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into how the collision happened is ongoing.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk