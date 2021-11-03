Salisbury train crash: Work to remove wreckage to begin
Work to remove wreckage at the scene of a train crash will begin on Wednesday, the BBC understands.
Two trains collided in Salisbury on Sunday after one ran through a red light because of a "wheel slide".
The South Western Railway service hit a Great Western service at the entrance to Fisherton Tunnel.
Network Rail said it will bring in cranes to lift the wreckage from the site, BBC South Transport Correspondent Paul Clifton said.
A preliminary investigation said the GWR service should have been protected by a red light at the junction before the tunnel.
But the SWT went through the red after "low adhesion" caused the train to slip through the junction and into the first train.
The driver of the SWT service, a 75-year-old who is believed to have suffered "life-changing" injuries, did apply the brakes, investigators say.
He has been driving services in the area for around 50 years.
The South Western Railway (SWR) train was running from London to Honiton, in Devon, while the Great Western Railway (GWR) service was travelling from from Southampton to Cardiff as they both collided at Fisherton Tunnel.
Both trains had passed a Y-shaped junction, close to the entrance of the tunnel, before the collision.
Investigators said further results would be made public later in the week.
The crash has caused major disruption, with lines through the city expected to remain closed until at least the end of Monday.
Of the 92 passengers on board the two trains, 14 required hospital treatment, with most suffering minor injuries.
The Rail Delivery Group said low adhesion can be caused by "moisture on the rail mixing with the film produced by 'leaves on the line' or other contaminants, such as rust or grease."
They add the problem can be worse in autumn and that "it can also cause safety risks, such as signals passed at danger and station overruns".
