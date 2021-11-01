Salisbury train crash: Investigation as several hurt
- Published
An investigation has been launched after two trains collided, injuring 17 people and leaving the driver trapped.
Passengers described being thrown from their seats when the South Western Railway and Great Western services crashed in Salisbury on Sunday evening.
A carriage is thought to have derailed after hitting an object, and a second train then crashed into it when signalling was damaged.
Rail accident investigators are at the scene and the line remains closed.
Families who were out trick or treating and heard the smash at 18:46 GMT said the impact sounded like a bomb.
British Transport Police (BTP) said "a number of people" were injured in the incident, which occurred at Fisherton Tunnel close to London Road in the city.
Passenger Angela Mattingley said there was some panic in the carriages when everything went black and people were thrown forwards and hit their heads.
Lucy Gregory, who was also on board, said she was thrown across a table by the impact and ended up on the floor.
"They smashed the windows and we got out of the window. It was really scary."
Corinna Anderson, 51, from Derby, described being thrown against a wall and said a three-week-old baby was rescued.
Tamar Vellacott, 25, said she was walking outside with her young children, around a kilometre from the scene.
"It was a noise we've never heard before... my young ones started panicking thinking it was a bomb and we said maybe a lorry had crashed on the London Road and not to panic," said Tamar Vellacott, 25,
"There was no screeching like brakes, just a long rumbling sound like thunder hitting the railway line," she added.
An emergency casualty centre was set up at St Marks Church with local people offering support in the form of blankets, food, drinks and first aid.
Martin Frobisher, Network Rail's safety and engineering director, said it was too early to say what had caused the collision and they were "hugely relieved" that no one was seriously injured.
He said: "Passengers must have had a really scary experience and we're very sorry for that.
"A detailed forensic investigation into what happened is now taking place."
Mr Frobisher said that they could not say at present if the first train hitting an object had caused the collision.
He added: "It's far too early to speculate and there is a lot of contradictory information.
"It's the start of the process so we really don't know the facts at this point."
The fire service said they evacuated about 100 people and BTP said the line was expected to be shut for some time
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The railway will be closed in the area on Monday, affecting SWR trains between Exeter and Basingstoke, and GWR trains between Westbury and Portsmouth, while specialist teams continue their investigations and we urge customers not to travel on this part of the network.
"We will be co-operating fully with the British Transport Police and Rail Accident Investigation Branch to understand how this incident happened."
