Rare Hiroshima ruins artefact to be auctioned
- Published
A rare artefact that survived the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 is to be sold at an auction.
The enamel sign, bearing the words "check equipment", was recovered from the ruins of Hiroshima by a British serviceman after the bombing.
It is due to be sold at House Henry Aldridge and Sons, in Devizes, Wiltshire, on Saturday, and is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.
The white and blue sign was found by Able Seaman John Davis, who was serving on HMS Bermuda in 1945.
'Just nothing'
In an account given to the British Legion in 2008, the veteran described the devastation he found when he reached the city.
"I recall standing near the centre of Hiroshima, near the main bridge, looking about where there was just nothing, not even great piles of rubble - most of the timber buildings had just been vaporised," he said.
The bombing, on 6 August 1945, killed around 140,000 people after a US bomber dropped a uranium bomb.
Three days later a second nuclear weapon was dropped on Nagasaki. Two weeks later Japan surrendered, ending World War Two.
Also included in the lot is a Japanese silk flag obtained by another seaman, as well as a quantity of Japanese money collected from the sites.
