Convicted killer Marcus Coates absconds from open prison
- Published
A convicted killer is being hunted by police after absconding from an open prison.
Marcus Coates was an inmate at HMP Leyhill near Tortworth in Gloucestershire, and was last seen in Bristol on Thursday.
Officers are urging anyone who sees the 54-year-old to contact them.
He has been described by police as a white, male, about 5ft 10ins, with blue eyes and receding mousey brown hair. He also has tattoos on both hands.
Coates - who was jailed indefinitely in 2012 for strangling Jennie Banner to death with a belt - has several tattoos, including his name and a rose on his left hand, a heart and West Ham FC on his right arm, and a female's name across his knuckles on his right hand.
He was last seen near Bristol Bus Station between 08:30BST and 09:30 on Thursday wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans and grey Puma trainers.
Coates has links to London and Kent areas, police said.
Members of the public are urged not to approach him.