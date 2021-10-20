Bristol to Waterloo train: Campaigners fight to save service
- Published
Several campaign groups are joining forces to fight plans to scrap direct trains between Bristol and Waterloo.
South Western Railway said axing the route would avoid duplication of services with Great Western Railway.
Graham Ellis, who has organised a meeting about the change, claimed the decision was made "on poor and incorrect data".
An online petition opposing the end to the service on 12 December has received nearly 3,000 signatures.
Great Western Railway currently provides services from Bristol to London Paddington.
'Well-used service'
Claire Mann, managing director of South Western Railway, said: "We have sought to identify areas of duplication across the network where the removal of services would reduce the burden on the taxpayer.
"We are confident the withdrawal of our services will not materially impact key flows of commuter or school traffic and agreed with the Department for Transport to realise the cost savings as soon as possible."
Mr Ellis added: "This is a well-used service. It provides the only through trains from London to Trowbridge, Bradford-on-Avon, Oldfield Park and Keynsham and from Bristol and Bath to south London.
"There has been no thought to people travelling for business, leisure, to see family or reach doctors appointments or court."
He said on the new timetable people will have to switch trains in Salisbury and face a 59 minute change, which "is not a 'connection'."
"Even Transport Focus, the Department for Transport's own passenger watchdog, has suggested that the service should be retained until properly consulted and appropriate alternatives provided," he said.
A meeting will be held in Trowbridge on Wednesday and streamed on Zoom.
