Lee Turner stabbing: London teenager appears in court
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court after a man was stabbed to death in a playing field.
Lee Turner, 33, from Park North, Swindon, was attacked on The Venney in the Pinehurst area of the town 10 October.
The teenager from London, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, charged with murder and the possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance on 19 November.
Another 17-year-old boy, from London, has also been arrested. He has been held in custody at Gablecross Police Station on suspicion of murder.
He is the fourth person to have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.
An 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident have been released while enquiries continue, Wiltshire Police said.
In a statement, Mr Turner's family said: "Lee will be dearly missed. We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk