Lee Turner stabbing: Teen charged with Swindon murder
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death on a playing field.
Lee Turner, 33, from Park North, Swindon, was attacked on The Venney in the Pinehurst area of the town last Sunday.
The accused, from London, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Wiltshire Police said he remained in custody and was due to appear before Swindon Remand Court on Monday.
In a statement, Mr Turner's family said: "Lee will be dearly missed. We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time."
An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been released on conditional bail, and a 24-year-old man has been released under investigation, Wiltshire Police said.
