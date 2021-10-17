Salisbury Plain soldier death: Jethro Watson-Pickering named by Army
A soldier who died during an Army training exercise on Salisbury Plain has been named.
Pte Jethro Watson-Pickering, 23, of the 1st Yorks Regiment, was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle near Enford, Wiltshire, on Friday.
The vehicle overturned and hit a tree, trapping several soldiers inside, a source told the BBC.
The Yorkshire Regiment said on Facebook that its thoughts and prayers were with Pte Watson-Pickering's family.
It also confirmed that he was from the village of Boosbeck, in Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire.
The presence of live ammunition meant firefighters could not use cutting equipment, so Army engineers rescued those inside, the source said.
It took several hours for the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers to free the soldiers.
Wiltshire Police said a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and the Army has been launched.
The British Army currently has about 76,500 soldiers, with about 15,000 based around the West Country.
