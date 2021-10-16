Soldier dies in Salisbury Plain training exercise
A soldier has died in a training exercise on Salisbury Plain, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.
The incident happened in the training area on the plain where the Army conducts regular training exercises.
September saw a large Royal Artillery manoeuvre exercise take place alongside an army alongside an army warfighting exercise at Copehill Down Village.
The MoD said Wiltshire Police was investigating the death.
The plain has barracks at locations including Tidworth, Bulford and Larkhill
The MoD said: "It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on Salisbury Plain Training Area.
"Wiltshire Police are investigating and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."
