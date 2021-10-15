Swindon stabbing: Three arrested over Lee Turner attack
- Published
Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man on a playing field.
Lee Turner, from Park North, was attacked in the Pinehurst area of Swindon on Sunday.
A 17-year-old youth and two men, aged 18 and 24, from London, are currently in police custody.
The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and the two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, from Wiltshire Police, said: "The three arrests that have taken place overnight are the result of a great deal of focus and effort by our officers who have been working with colleagues from outside the force area.
"We hope this will provide some reassurance to those living in the area following this dreadful crime which has undoubtedly raised concerns in the community.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Turner at this difficult time and we would like to assure them that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible for his death to justice."
Mr Turner suffered a single chest wound and died at about 14:15 BST at the field, known locally as The Venney.
His family said: "Lee will be dearly missed. We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk