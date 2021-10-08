Swindon: Double amputee Corie Mapp is working as a PCSO.
A man who lost both legs while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan is hoping to become a police officer.
Corie Mapp suffered his injuries because of an improvised explosive device (IED) in 2010.
Since then he has become world para-bobsleigh champion and is now writing a book.
"If I decided I was going to do nothing with my life then in my eyes the Taliban has won, so I can't allow that," said Mr Mapp.
Mr Mapp's life changed forever while on patrol in Helmand Province in 2010.
He said: "There was a sergeant who was severely injured and pinned down by the Taliban. My team was instructed to go onto the high ground and draw fire for him, so we could get him moved. We never made it, we hit an IED straight away."
Now a Police Community Support Officer in Swindon, Mr Mapp lost his left leg immediately, and was flown back to Britain. Days later his right leg had to be amputated too.
Mr Mapp says his three daughters inspired him to keep going.
He said: "I know that my kids are watching me, watching everything I do and I wanted to let them know that I've had a rough blow but I'm not giving up, I want them to see that.
"You're going to hit difficult moments, difficult patches in your lifetime and you can't allow those particular things to define you as a person."
Mr Mapp stayed in the military for a further three years and was promoted to Lance Corporal. After leaving he focused on sport, competing at the Warrior and Invictus Games at a range of sports including sitting volleyball.
Mr Mapp also spends his winters travelling the world competing in bobsleigh.
He won the para-bobsleigh World Cup gold in St Moritz in 2020, and is hoping to compete at the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026.
After everything he's been through, his former army captain told Mr Mapp to put pen to paper and write a book.
Mr Mapp said: "It was a cathartic experience because there was a lot of memories I would have lost over time. It's a book about triumph over adversity."
Corie Mapp: Black Ice is being launched on 14 October 2021.
