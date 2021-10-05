Fraud charges due over Calne road deaths fundraiser
Police are charging two men in connection with a fundraiser that was set up in the wake of a fatal crash which killed four young men.
Matthew Parke, Corey Owen, Ryan Nelson and Jordan Rawlings died on the A4 in Wiltshire in August 2020.
Wiltshire Police carried out investigations into The GoFundMe page titled "Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial".
The men will be formally charged before Swindon magistrates on 1 December.
Kyle Saunders, 18, of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, will be charged with one count of fraud by false representation.
Jason Macdonald, 37, also of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to be charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property. He will also be charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis, which are unrelated offences.
The families of Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, who all sadly died in the crash, have been kept updated on the police investigation throughout, a police spokesperson added.
