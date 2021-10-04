Sexual assault charge after women approached in Swindon
A man has been charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure after approaching women in Swindon.
The 40-year-old man has also been charged with two offences under the Public Order Act.
He was arrested on Friday following reports to police about a man behaving inappropriately towards women in the Parks area of the town.
He is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court later.
